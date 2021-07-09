By Nimot Sulaimon

The Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has suspended Yomi Fabiyi for gross misconduct, and unethical practices on his new movie ‘Oko Iyabo’.

The suspension announced on TAMPAN’s Instagram page on Friday after summoning the actor and his co-director, Mr Dele Matti to a meeting.

According to the press statement, TAMPAN found Fabiyi guilty of a misconduct, including attempting to cause social crisis with the film, using the real names of the people involved and factual events without their consent.

This, they argued, has negatively impacted the reputation of the association.

While Yomi Fabiyi was suspended indefinitely, his co-director, Matti was suspended for three months.

“Having listened to the detailed defence of Mr Yomi Fabiyi, who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film ‘Oko Iyabo’ and his Co-Director, Mr Dele Matti, the Ethic, Conflict and Resolution Committee hereby found them guilty of professional misconduct and unethical practices.

“Although Mr Yomi Fabiyi insisted that it is his fundamental human right to use his creative talent to produce films that will tell his own account of the trending issue, but his Co-Director admitted his fault and regretted his involvement in the film.”

TAMPAN pointed out that except “the work of art is a ‘Cinema Verite’, no one is allowed to use a real name(s) of another person (s) in a feature film. Therefore, it is professional misconduct to use a real name(s), stories and factual events of the person(s) without their consent not to talk of a plot that is denigrating to that person.

“That the story, plot, theme, title, dialogue, names and general content of the film ‘Oko Iyabo’ is a factual presentation that may give rise to prejudice since the matter is already in court.

Read the full statement below