By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed a Caretaker Committee, to pilot the affairs of the party in Zamfara.

The move followed the exit of Governor Bello Matawalle from the party to join the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said in Abuja, that the appointment of the caretaker was in compliance with the party’s Constitution.

The Chairman of the committee according to Ologbondiyan, is retired Capt. Umar Bature, while Mr Yusuf Dambazzau is the Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Mr Farouk Rijiya, Mr Barmo Kanoma, Alhaji Muhammadu Gummi and Alhaji Usamatu Aharazu Marafa.

“The rest are Mr Bala Zurmi, MrSani Ahmed Kaura , Ms Medinah Shehu and Mr Abba Oando (Youth).

Ologbondiyan said that the committee would oversee the affairs of the party in the state, for a period of not more than 90 days or until when a new state executive was elected in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

“All party leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our party in Zamfara are urged to remain united, as we collectively reclaim our stolen governorship mandate and move Zamfara State forward,” he said.