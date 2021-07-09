Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
By Taiwo Okanlawon
Thousands of mourners gathered as Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) was buried at the church’s premises after a farewell service.
The televangelist was laid to rest at exactly 2:52 pm at the church premises in the presence of his family and selected guests.
Joshua died after a church service at SCOAN on June 5 , few days to his 58 birthday anniversary.
Before the interment of the late preacher, his burial service was held and Bible passages read.
Other guests also gave words of exoneration about the man of God, among them are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Olarenwaju Elegusi.
His Ondo State counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, among others.
Check photos from the laying to rest service below;
From right: Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, Evelyn Joshua, the wife of late TB Joshua and Hon. Anafi Elegushi, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Lagos State at the Laying-to-rest service in honour of TB Joshua at the church. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu speaking at the laying-to-rest service in honour of TB Joshua at the church. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Olarenwaju Elegusi who represented Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu speaking at the laying-to-rest service in honour of TB Joshua at the church. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Olori Naomi Shilekunola representing Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II at the laying-to-rest service in honour of TB Joshua at the church. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A cross section of sympathisers at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Delegates from abroad at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Some traditional rulers at the burial. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Foreigners at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A cross section of sympathisers at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Pall bearers carrying the corpse of Prophet TB Joshua for burial. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Huge crown at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Sympathisers at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Foreigners at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A sympathiser weeping at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A sympathiser weeping at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Two foreign women weeping at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A woman weeping at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A woman weeping during the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Another woman weeping at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua buried. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A mourner weeping at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
A shocked foreigner during the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Two foreigners weeping at the burial of Prophet TB Joshua at his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
Prophet TB Joshua buried at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos. Photo by Ayodele Efunla
