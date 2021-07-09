By Taiwo Okanlawon

Thousands of mourners gathered as Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) was buried at the church’s premises after a farewell service.

The televangelist was laid to rest at exactly 2:52 pm at the church premises in the presence of his family and selected guests.

Joshua died after a church service at SCOAN on June 5 , few days to his 58 birthday anniversary.

Before the interment of the late preacher, his burial service was held and Bible passages read.

Other guests also gave words of exoneration about the man of God, among them are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Olarenwaju Elegusi.

His Ondo State counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, among others.

Check photos from the laying to rest service below;