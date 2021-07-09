By Nimot Sulaimon

The National Coordinator of the Service Compact with All Nigerians, SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli on Thursday, commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for efficient service delivery.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli made the commendation during an advocacy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

She stated the need to build trust in the government through efficient service delivery and commended the commission for the milestones already achieved.

However, she stressed the need for standardization in the key areas of service by the EFCC (Investigation service, legal and prosecution service and prevention service) to the moderate public expectation of the agency.

While calling for a review of the EFCC Servicom Charter, Akajemeli harped on the need for service improvement through performance monitoring and an effective reward system.

“We want to see the EFCC come up with staff appreciation award on regular basis, which will go a long way to encourage productivity and efficiency in the workplace,” She said.

Akajemeli urged the Commission to align capacity improvement of staff with the service delivery thematic areas of customer care, complaints handling and performance improvement.

Furthermore, she advised the Commission to place greater emphasis on prevention in the execution of its mandate.

Responding, the EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, assured the SERVICOM boss that the Commission adheres to Standard Operating Procedures in its mandate areas in line with best international practices which guarantees customer satisfaction.

Bawa said all is being done to provide the best service to the public. According to him, the ”records have shown that we have 83.6% rating in service delivery and even our cells accommodation and the treatment we give to our suspects is standard”.

”But we can’t categorically say we have done all. We are always working to also improve on capacity building of our staff; that is why we are equipping our Academy to meet the international standard”, he said.

He disclosed that the Commission is the only agency in Nigeria that has a Directorate of Internal Affairs, with responsibility for policing the staff of the Commission.

Meanwhile, he added that with the DIA, customers of the EFCC who are not satisfied with the service by any staff, can lodge their complaints with the Directorate,” and you can be certain that we will do something about it.”