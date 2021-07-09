Spanish La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have announced the extension of the contract of coach Diego Simeone and his technical staff until the end of June 2024.

The new deal comes after Simeone led Atletico Madrid to last season’s La Liga title —- the eighth trophy the club has won since he took over at the end of 2011.

His first season at the club he represented in two spells as a player saw Atletico Madrid winning the Europa League.

In the 2012/2013 campaign, they won the UEFA Super Cup and the Copa del Rey —— beating Real Madrid in the final.

The following season Atletico Madrid won the 10th La Liga title in their history, drawing the last game of the season away to FC Barcelona to claim the title.

The following campaign saw them winning the Spanish Super Cup, even as they suffered the first of two Champions League final defeats to Real Madrid.

2018 saw Atletico Madrid repeat their success in the Europa League.

They followed that with another European Super Cup success the following campaign, before their impressive success in last season’s La Liga.

Simeone has been in charge of 527 matches, losing just 16 percent of those encounters as he built and has renewed a notoriously difficult team to score goals against.