By Muhammad Nasir

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH.

Abubakar, who is also the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), made the call on Friday in a statement.

This statement was signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, July 10, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul Qadah 1442AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH.

“Muslim are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ he said.

Thereafter, the Sultan prayed to Allah to assist Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty.

NAN