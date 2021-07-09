Two internet fraudsters Nnana, Oboh sent to jail in Edo

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, has sentenced two internet fraudsters, Theopilus Nnana and Samuel Oboh to two years imprisonment each for fraud.

The duo were arraigned on one count charge each of impersonation contrary to and punishable under section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (As applicable in Edo State) 1976 and punishable under the same section.

The charge against Nnana reads:” that you Theophilus Marvis Nnana (a.k.a Tony Gardner) on or about 9th day of March, 2021, in Benin City, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud, falsely represented yourself to be Tony Gardner by using Facebook Account address via the email [email protected] and thereby committed an offence”.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.

In view of their plea, the prosecution counsel, Austin Ozigbu prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

However, counsel to the defendants, John Okhuihievbe and Bridget Ambrose pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Justice Ikponwonba convicted and sentenced the defendants to two (2) years imprisonment each with an option of N200,000 fine.