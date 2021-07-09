By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Obiora Emmanuel Agbasimalo, the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the Anambra governorship election has said he would tackle the state’s foundational challenge if elected as governor.

The Chattered accountant governorship aspirant listed the main challenges Anambra State faces as healthcare, security, education, infrastructure and trade.

He said his manifesto places emphasis on all the necessary catalysts for growth, such as women and youth empowerment, effective local government administration and social welfare.

Agbasimalo, 40, also said he would maintain a good relationship with the grassroots with a view to getting first-hand information on the goings-on in every part of the state.

He also said he would work closely with the police and vigilante groups for the safety of lives and property.

The LP flag-bearer harped on infrastructure development, reiterating that new roads would be built and existing ones maintained. Same attention, he added, would be accorded to hospitals.

He said: “I plan to develop Anambra into a world-class state. Anambra has human and non-human resources in abundance. I would effectively harness all the state’s resources to create a well-structured entity with strong institutions. A state where its citizens and residents would enjoy a very high standard of living that would be the envy of the entire nation.

“I would bring the government closer to the people by ensuring a viable local government administration in my tenure. All local government executives would have direct access to me. I would ensure that they help me fulfil my election promises to the citizens in their constituents.”

He added: “I would reach out to all men and women of repute in the state, seeking their cooperation in selling the state to the world as a viable investment destination.”