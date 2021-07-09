The National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke has said if the Federal Government silenced Nnnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, other agitators will rise to take their place.

Oke, while briefing newsmen on the state of the nation on Thursday said the only thing that could stop agitation is good governance and equity.

“The only thing that will stop agitations is good governance, and by good governance we are talking of the government where everybody feels that they have equal stake, equal opportunity, equal representation.

“So long as some people feel marginalised and sidelined, there will always be agitators who will champion the cause of emancipation of their people.”

“We appeal to the government to make sure that there is equity in the participation and representation in governance by the people. Until that is done, agitation will never stop. If we silence Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, others will rise,” Oke said.

National Secretary, PFN, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu said the body is praying for the government and that it has plan to meet with the government in the nearest future to make its position known.

He said the PFN would support any legal action taken by the Federal Government to keep the nation in unity and together,

“We are a law abiding organisation, we are living in in a nation govern by rule of law, let the action of government be according to the law. If what government did in arresting Nnamdi Kanu is within the ambit of the law, they are justified,” he said.

On the issue of constitution, Ilechukwu said the current document does not represent the people.

“The 1999 constitution was forced on Nigerians by the military. It is a constitution that is corrupt, we need a brand new constitution,” he said.