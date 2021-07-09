'What Yoruba leaders should do over Igboho'

By Oluwole Adeboye

President of the Oodua People’s Congress reformed, Dare Adesope has said Yoruba leaders should stand up and speak against the manhunt for Yoruba nation agitator and activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho by the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS operatives invaded Igboho’s residence in Soka, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital at about 1.00am on Thursday, July 1, 2021, leading to the death of two of his aides and arrest of many. The department subsequently declared him wanted.

“Why is government doing this? Yoruba leaders should stand up and speak against this oppression and intimidation. Sunday Igboho, should not be left alone because arresting him or anybody in any part of Oodua land will change the ball game. His safety is paramount to Yorubas,” Adesope said at a press briefing in Lagos.

He added that the allegation that Igboho was stockpiling arms and ammunition was false. “It is an act of giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it”, he said.

He also stated that the Federal government should do the needful by consulting technocrats to normalize things in the country.

“If the country is being governed well there would be no need for call for restructuring. We do not enjoy any basic things of life and as if that is not enough the people of a particular ethnic group invade our land, perpetrate all kind of unimaginable evil acts and the government is looking at the opposite direction.

“How many people have the government arrested over the Igangan killings and destruction by Fulani herdsmen? We all know that Nigeria is not working. They want to dare all Oodua descendants and this is not about Sunday Igboho alone. They should not invoke the wrath of Oodua people.

“Our farmers have been rendered jobless, they are afraid to go to their farms and in Yoruba land we all know that “oko ni emi agbe” meaning farm is the soul of a farmer. It baffles us that a Fulani man who claims to cherish Islam doctrine rapes another man’s wife, kidnap, maim and kill people even after collecting ransom.

“We members of OPC reformed are ready for the new task ahead. We have established organizational structure from zonal level that enables us to speedily unravel things when called upon”, Adesope informed.

He further said that the OPC reformed was impressed with the outcome of the southern governors forum meeting.

“I hereby commend your bravery, the enormous courage you just began to display will be a source of encouragement to us if you back it up with action,” he said.