By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has said that the idea of zoning ahead of the 2023 general election is unconstitutional.

The governor who has expressed interest in running in the 2023 presidential election said this on Friday at the maiden Annual Governor Yaya Bello, GYB, seminar for the media, held in Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

The Kogi governor stressed that Nigeria needs a leader at the present, who will unify the diverse people in the country and build on the existing legacies.

“On zoning presidency to a particular zone in 2023, we must apply equity in the process. Democracy bus is all about free will. Let no political party limit the choice to a particular zone, Bello said.

“Zoning is not recognised in the 1999 Constitution, it’s absolutely, unconstitutional.

“If we must continue with the sentiment of rotational Presidency, it’s okay, but let’s do it right in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

“Let’s not take it from 1999, let’s go back to 1960. From the Independence, all the leaders we had, you will discover that all other geo-political zones as it exists today at one time had a position of leadership.

“In the 2023 Presidential elections let the best candidate emerge who will unify and solve the problems of this country we are facing today, who will build on the legacies of Mr President. It’s high time the youth take over the affairs of this country.

“I have always lead from the front based on equity, fairness and justice. To be a leader, I will say let us be sincere.

“Younger generations are taking charge across the world. It is high time we looked for a credible candidate based on merit and not by zoning.

Earlier on Monday, the Southern Governors’ Forum, comprising of 17 governors in the zone, met in Lagos, and after the meeting, they unanimously agreed that the next president of the country must be from the southern part of the country.

The agreement by the Southern governors automatically disqualifies Yahaya Bello from running for the next presidential election.

The Southern governors, also, reiterated the call for true federalism and devolution of powers to states after their Monday meeting.