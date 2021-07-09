By Nimot Sulaimon

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to the indefinite suspension levelled on him by the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association (TAMPAN) today.

Recall that the association announced his suspension on Friday after finding him and his co-director Dele Matti, guilty of professional misconduct.

However, Fabiyi remains unrepentant, as he posted a comeback on his verified Instagram page.

Fabiyi said TAMPAN has no right to suspend him because he is not a member of the body.

According to him, he was originally a member of the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), which TAMPAN broke away from.

Describing the letter addressed as “inappropriate and invalid, Yomi stressed that he did not at any point formalise his TAMPAN membership.

“I’m originally ANTP member, worst case I’ll renew my membership there. I have never obtained or sign any form with TAMPAN or join any GUILD.

“I was made to pay for registration which I did but no form collected or formal procedure. The letter is inappropriate, not valid for me as a filmmaker.

“Any reaction if necessary will be on the basis of human rights violation if I so wish to seek judicial redress. You don’t lose what you never had,” he wrote.