By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alexandra Asogwa, better known as Alex Unusual, has revealed that no amount of peer pressure will make her want to date a married man.

The model and social media influencer also said she will never undergo butt surgery no matter the amount of peer pressure.

Alex said this while interacting with her fans in a Question and answer session on Instagram.

She was asked to state something that no amount of peer pressure would make her do.

In her response, she said that she would never date a married man no matter what the circumstances may be.

She also revealed that no amount of peer pressure would make her go for a butt or breast enhancement which seems to be the trend now.

“No amount of peer pressure will make me want to go for surgery, do drugs, smoke, or even date a married man,” she wrote