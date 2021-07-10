By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Yakubu Gowon an elder statesman and a past military Head of State has cautioned youths in the country against agitating for another civil war in Nigeria.

Gowon says it may spell permanent doom for Nigerians.

The former military Head of State warned that a new civil war will also take Nigeria backward in unimaginable dimensions.

He made the comment on Saturday in Abuja during a public lecture on “Rejigging the Security Architecture of Nigeria.”

Gowon who was represented by former Governor of Bauchi State, Major General Chris Abutu Garuba described war as an unpleasant situation.

He noted that those who have fallen victims to it would not wish that Nigeria goes into another one outside of the one fought between 1967 and 1970.

The elder statesman expressed concerns over the growing tension among the youths and appealed to the federal government to take up the challenge.

A professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Ibadan, Professor Isaac Olawale Albert who spoke at the event said war would only escalate the problems confronting the nation.

“If you see war, you will run. It is only those who have never seen war that can call for it. It does not pay anyone.”

He cautioned those beating the drums of war, stating that Nigerians would gain nothing from it in the end.