The Kebbi State Government has donated six operational vehicles and 30 motorcycles to the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, towards fighting banditry in the state.

Retired Maj. Rabi’u Kamba, Special Adviser to Gov. Abubakar Bagudu on Security, presented the items to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the Division at a ceremony in Birnin Kebbi.

Kamba said the gesture was aimed at supporting the military in its quest to end kidnappings and banditry in the state.

“We are committed to intensifying the pursuit of tackling security challenges in the state through the provision of necessary moral and material support to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

“The presentation of six new Hilux vehicles and 30 motorcycles to the 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto is part of our commitment as a government with the primary responsibility of securing its people,” he said.

Receiving the items, Yusuf assured that they would be effectively utilized in fighting banditry and criminality in the state.

Represented by Brig.- Gen. Awolabi Olatunji, he also expressed appreciation to the government for the support to the military.

“We specifically thank Bagudu for his sympathy visit to one Battalion Dukku Barracks, Birnin Kebbi, on Friday to condole with the families of the soldiers who died in active service early this week, as well as, show compassion to those who sustained injuries.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Army High Command, we express profound appreciation to the governor for also donating a large amount of money to the families of the fallen heroes and wounded soldiers now receiving treatment,” he said.

The GOC assured that the items would be deployed for patrol in areas facing security challenges in the state such as Makuku, Maga and Dankolo.