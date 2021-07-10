Agency Reports

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti to be the U.S. ambassador to India.

Garcetti, a Biden loyalist who co-chaired the successful Biden-Harris 2020 election campaign, has served as mayor of Los Angeles since 2013.

The White House biography accompanying the announcement of Garcetti’s nomination highlighted his role in co-founding the bipartisan “Climate Mayors” network and in leading more than 400 U.S. mayors to adopt the Paris Climate agreement.

It said Garcetti is the current Chair of C40 Cities, which it described as “a network of 97 of the world’s biggest cities taking bold climate action.”

He also led the organization’s engagement and expansion in India and its global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India is the world’s third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, albeit with far lower emissions per capita than those countries.

It is under pressure from the United States and others to commit to a target of decarbonizing its economy by 2050.

Garcetti issued a statement saying he was “honoured” to accept the nomination, which has to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Garcetti was a Rhodes Scholar who studied at Oxford and the London School of Economics, and also lived and conducted field work on nationalism, ethnicity, and human rights in Southeast Asia and Northeast Africa, the White House said.

It said he spent 12 years as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve Component, serving under the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and with the Defense Intelligence Agency, before retiring in 2017 as a lieutenant.