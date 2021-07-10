Buhari's classmate, Maigari is dead, president mourns

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A classmate of President Muhammadu Buhari in college, Malam Muhammadu Ibrahim Maigari is dead, even as the president mourned the loss.

The president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu on Saturday, said Maigari, otherwise known as Muhammadu Musawa, was also a prominent community leader.

“His passing away is a loss to all of us, his classmates, in whose hearts he had a special place. He was a complete gentleman and a selfless person who endeared himself to all who came close to him.

“My special condolences to his brothers, Alhaji Yazid Ibrahim, Senator Abu Ibrahim and Barrister Yahaya Ibrahim,” the President said.

The President also condoled with the Katsina Emirate Council, the government and people of Katsina State over the loss.

He prayed to Allah to grant forgiveness to the deceased.