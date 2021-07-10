Court remands Chimezie in jail for allegedly selling twins for N3.5m in Rivers

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Magistrate court sitting in Port Harcourt has remanded Dennis Chimezie at the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for selling a set of twins at the sum of N3.5 million.

Chimieze is standing trial on a two-count charge of felony, child trafficking but pleaded not guilty while taking his plea.

The suspect residing at Igwuruta town in Ikwere Local Government Area and others now at large are being accused of stealing and trafficking a set of twins in the sum N3.5 million.

When the matter came up, the suspect told the court that he was not involved in adoption process of the set of twins, disclosing that all discussion were already concluded by his wife’s sister and her husband who reside overseas, before he was asked to take custody of the three-day old children until they return in December 2021.

The trial Magistrate, Rita Ogugwo requested to know the whereabouts of the set of twins, but the Investigating Police Officer, IPO in charge of the case at the SCID, ASP Satumari Gabriel, informed the court that the children were dead.

The Magistrate ordered that the Director of Koko Homes at No. 11 Eagle Island and her staff as well as a staff of Imo State Correctional Service, Nicholas Chidinma Maduka and one Favour Onyekachi appear in court on the next adjourned date, following the applications made by the Prosecutor and Counsel to the accused.