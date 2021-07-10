COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lagos with the state registering a staggering 175 out of the 186 reported by the NCDC for Friday.

The new figure raised active cases in Lagos to 1,301 out of the 1,897 for the country.

Cumulatively, the state has recorded 60, 272 cases and discharged 58,515.

The FCT Abuja is second to Lagos with 187 active cases, followed by Anambra with 64.

Rivers has 52 and Kebbi 42.

Nine states such as Kogi, Cross River, Edo, Taraba, Sokoto, Bauchi, IMO, Nasarawa and Jigawa recorded zero active cases.

According to daily figures released for Friday by NCDC, Rivers recorded eight cases and Gombe three.

Only three states reported cases for 9 July.

The new figure represents an increase from the 146 cases recorded on Thursday and 110 cases posted on Wednesday.

Nigeria now has a total of 168,442 confirmed cases, while the discharged stood at 164,323.

The discharged included eight registered on Friday.

NCDC also said the country had tested a total of over 2.3 million samples.

Meanwhile, it added that the total number of death remained static at 2,122 as no new death was recorded.