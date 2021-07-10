By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has called out top Nigerian pastors for shunning the funeral of founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua.

During the burial of the cleric, top pastors and church owners were missing.

The only notable clergyman who attended the funeral was the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Lagos state chapter, Rt. Rev. S.T.V Adegbite.

Daddy Freeze who reacted to this said he was disappointed with top pastors that failed to identify with T.B Joshua, even in death.

He said regardless of whatever differences they had when the cleric was alive, they should have had a forgiven heart and attended his funeral.

“Prophet T.B Joshua has been laid to rest. May his soul Rest In Peace, Daddy Freeze said.

“However, the turnout of Christians especially top Nigerian pastors who attended this man’s funeral makes me worry.

“If we truly are Christians, every church should have sent a delegation.

“I must say I am so disappointed in all these pastors because they have not shown a legacy of love. So, none of them could fly their private jets and attend the funeral?

“If you ask me and you expect me to be honest, I am entirely disappointed in all the big daddies that we have.

“If they behave like this, how are we the children going to behave? You people have turned gods of men.

“I’m sure they don’t understand the gravity of their actions, especially these ones we call our daddies.