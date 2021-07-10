By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer David Adeleke also known as Davido alongside his 30BG crew on Friday attended the candlelight service held for his late close associate Obama DMW.

Obama DMW died of suspected heart failure at Ever Care Hospital in Lekki, Lagos state on Tuesday, 29 June 2021.

The candlelight service was attended by close friends of the late music executive.

Davido who had earlier eulogised Obama on social media arrived at the venue of the candlelight service in the company of members of the 30BG Crew.

One of the celebrities at the event was Zlatan Ibile who revealed what the Late Obama DMW did for him before he passed away.

According to him, Obama DMW sent him money and bought clothes for him to attend shows.

“Obama DMW was a sweet person. Obama DMW sent me money and bought clothes for me to attend shows. It was a shock to me that I can’t see Obama DMW anymore.

“I pray God will continue to be with his family and may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Born in Lagos, Obama DMW has been in entertainment before he linked up with Davido.

Obama DMW was an alumnus of Lagos State University, where he studied Mechanical Engineering.

He went to Canada to grab another degree in Artist Management.

Then he later founded Obama Music Worldwide; an affiliate brand to Davido Music Worldwide, with a mission to uplift upcoming artists, showcase talents and spread African music all over the diaspora.

Ayanfe is his first talent signed officially to OMW.

Obama DMW was the second close associate of Davido, who died in the last one year. In December 2020, Davido’s bodyguard Tijani Olamilekan aka TeeJay died after a battle with an illness.

In October 2017, the famous singer lost three friends to death in one week.