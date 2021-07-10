A scheduled press conference with defender Leonardo Bonucci took place only digitally after three journalists covering the team at Euro 2020 tested positive for COVID-19.

Bonucci spoke at the team’s training camp in Florence.

Media reports said the three were a reporter and two TV technicians from the Italian public broadcaster RAI.

Italy are operating with a strict hygiene concept as part of the Euros and are set to return to London on Saturday.

Bonucci said Italy are not afraid to contest the EURO 2020 final on English soil when the two sides face each other on Monday.

He said even though there will be a mostly English crowd, it will give them additional motivation.

As many as 1,000 Italian fans will be allowed inside Wembley to watch the game.

34 year old Bonucci will line up alongside 36-year-old centre-back partner Giorgio Chiellini to face an England team with an average age of 25.

Bonucci joked it will be youngsters against old men in the final.

England are playing in their first ever European final while Italy last won the tournament in 1968.