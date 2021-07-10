Lagos launches SDGs Youth Alliance

The Lagos State Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment has launched the Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance platform to accelerate youth involvement in the attainment of the global ambition.

The initiative, which is the first government initiated youth-led SDGs action in Nigeria, is designed towards creating an effective platform to promote the involvement of youth in achieving the 2030 Agenda as well as to establish an avenue for discussion, and create the conditions for active engagement.

According to the statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs and Investment, Solape Hammond, the initiative is focused on galvanizing the potentials of youth towards making a strong impact in each of the targets of the SDGs and solving some of the leading challenges at the local level.

She explained that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recognised the need for development of common and inspiring spaces for young people to contribute as active citizens in various social activities aimed at societal advancement.

“Lagos has an immense potential to reap its demographic dividend. The skills and strength of the youth with different views, faiths and ethnic backgrounds must be duly recognised so that they can be engaged in development activities”, she said.

‘’Development of a country depends on how productive and creative its young population is and how much importance the government accords to its youth. Despite the growing economy and technological progress observed in the State, there are still many societal challenges that need to be overcome to enhance human development, recognising the significant roles the youths can play in the attainment of the SDGs is a potent means to catalysing the development agenda of the state, Solape added.

Speaking on the initiative, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Lekan Fatodu stated that the latitude of youth in fulfilling the global ambition is getting wider on daily basis, hence, government recognised the potency of creating a channel for them to share and discuss ideas and make informed opinion.

“Youths are the torchbearers of the 2030 Global Goals for multiple reasons. They are critical thinkers because of their inquisitiveness and strength, they have the capacity to identify systemic flaws and proffer solutions. They are change-makers and have the faculty to mobilize people for causes they believe in”, he emphasised.

While revealing that the initiative is to further highlight the vital roles young people can play in eliminating poverty and reducing inequality and ensure that no one is left behind, the Senior Special Assistant noted that engaging young people in development programmes has a compelling impact on their personal development, their empowerment, their ability to connect with more people in their community.

Fatodu reiterated that the youth-led network will help strengthen their commitment in the monitoring and reporting on the SDGs as well as facilitating several youth driven initiatives that will enhance desirable change in the society

He further maintained that government is determined to engage, inspire and share ideas with the youths to deliver impactful and sustainable project across the state, adding that the network is awakening the youth to their responsibility of owing the development ecosystem.

‘’This is a valuable opportunity to boost your endeavour through engagement with like minds to support development of others in Lagos State. The Lagos State Youth Alliance Initiative is inviting you for an active engagement towards the attainment of SDGs in Lagos. Visit: www.lagossdgsyouthalliance.org to register and be part of a mission of a lifetime.”