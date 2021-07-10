Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has constituted its State Campaign Committee headed by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, ahead of the July 24, 2021, local government elections.

The State Campaign Committee (SCC) is charged with the overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign and is to liaise with respective Local Government Campaign Committees.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday and signed by the APC Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye.

According to the statement, the terms of reference for the high-powered committee include “overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign activities, including but not limited to drawing up a State-wide Campaign Timetable and itinerary and liaison with respective Local Governments’ Campaign Committees.”

The terms of reference also include the “identification of projects to be commissioned by the Governor during the campaign across the twenty (20) LGAs; determination of required campaign resources and materials and support to the Local Government Campaign Committees and Candidates; preparation of campaign budget and solicitation for Funds; and any other issue that may be required for a successful campaign.”

The SCC includes some members of the APC State Working Committee (SWC), members of the House of Representatives, some members of Ogun State House of Assembly, Special Advisers and Special Assistants to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

See the list below:

S/No Name Position Remarks

1. H.E. Engr (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele Chairman

2. Hon. Yemi Adelani Organising Secretary, APC

3. Hon. Afolabi Afuape Hon. Commissioner, Local Govt & Chieftaincy Affairs

4. Hon. Tunji Akinosi

5. Alhaji Waheed Odusile Hon. Commissioner, Information

6. Hon. Biyi Adeleye Special Adviser, Political

7. Hon. Babatunde Olaotan

8. Hon. Funmi Efuwape Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs

9. Hon. Tunde Oladunjoye Publicity Secretary, APC

10. Yetunde Adesanya

11. Hon. Adijat Adeleye

12. Hon Deji Kalejaye

13. Hon. Ifekayode Akinbode

14. Hon. Remmy Hassan

15. Hon Atinuke Bello

16. Hon. Kola Salako

17. Hon. Taiwo Oludotun

18. Hon. Tolu Bankonle

19. Hon. Femi Akinwunmi

20. Comrade Azeez Adeyemi

21. Comrade Olamide Lawal

22. Hon. Koye ijaduoye

23. Hon. Hadi Sani Special Assistant (Inter ethnic – Arewa)

24. Hon. Monday Chukwudi Special Assistant (Inter ethnic – Igbo)

25. Dr. Emmanuel Taiwo

26. Hon. Nike Osoba

27. Hon. Oyindamola Adeshina- Oyelese

28. Hon. Femi Ilori

29. Hon. Goke Awoso

30. Hon. Kunle Sobukonla

31. Rep. Adewunmi Onanuga

32. Rep. Kolapo K Osunsanyo

33. Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka

34. Rep. Jimoh Ojugbele

35. Rep. Jimoh Olaifa

36. Hon. Adeyemi Harrison

37. Bolu Owotomo

38. Hon. Daisi Elemide

39. Hon. Demola Balogun

40. Hon. Adeshina Popoola