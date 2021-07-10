Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has constituted its State Campaign Committee headed by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, ahead of the July 24, 2021, local government elections.
The State Campaign Committee (SCC) is charged with the overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign and is to liaise with respective Local Government Campaign Committees.
This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday and signed by the APC Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye.
According to the statement, the terms of reference for the high-powered committee include “overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign activities, including but not limited to drawing up a State-wide Campaign Timetable and itinerary and liaison with respective Local Governments’ Campaign Committees.”
The terms of reference also include the “identification of projects to be commissioned by the Governor during the campaign across the twenty (20) LGAs; determination of required campaign resources and materials and support to the Local Government Campaign Committees and Candidates; preparation of campaign budget and solicitation for Funds; and any other issue that may be required for a successful campaign.”
The SCC includes some members of the APC State Working Committee (SWC), members of the House of Representatives, some members of Ogun State House of Assembly, Special Advisers and Special Assistants to Governor Dapo Abiodun.
See the list below:
S/No Name Position Remarks
1. H.E. Engr (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele Chairman
2. Hon. Yemi Adelani Organising Secretary, APC
3. Hon. Afolabi Afuape Hon. Commissioner, Local Govt & Chieftaincy Affairs
4. Hon. Tunji Akinosi
5. Alhaji Waheed Odusile Hon. Commissioner, Information
6. Hon. Biyi Adeleye Special Adviser, Political
7. Hon. Babatunde Olaotan
8. Hon. Funmi Efuwape Hon. Commissioner for Women Affairs
9. Hon. Tunde Oladunjoye Publicity Secretary, APC
10. Yetunde Adesanya
11. Hon. Adijat Adeleye
12. Hon Deji Kalejaye
13. Hon. Ifekayode Akinbode
14. Hon. Remmy Hassan
15. Hon Atinuke Bello
16. Hon. Kola Salako
17. Hon. Taiwo Oludotun
18. Hon. Tolu Bankonle
19. Hon. Femi Akinwunmi
20. Comrade Azeez Adeyemi
21. Comrade Olamide Lawal
22. Hon. Koye ijaduoye
23. Hon. Hadi Sani Special Assistant (Inter ethnic – Arewa)
24. Hon. Monday Chukwudi Special Assistant (Inter ethnic – Igbo)
25. Dr. Emmanuel Taiwo
26. Hon. Nike Osoba
27. Hon. Oyindamola Adeshina- Oyelese
28. Hon. Femi Ilori
29. Hon. Goke Awoso
30. Hon. Kunle Sobukonla
31. Rep. Adewunmi Onanuga
32. Rep. Kolapo K Osunsanyo
33. Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka
34. Rep. Jimoh Ojugbele
35. Rep. Jimoh Olaifa
36. Hon. Adeyemi Harrison
37. Bolu Owotomo
38. Hon. Daisi Elemide
39. Hon. Demola Balogun
40. Hon. Adeshina Popoola
