By Chimezie Anaso/Awka

Lawrence Ughamadu, a Pentecostal pastor has been picked as the running mate to Dr Akachukwu Nwankpo, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

Dr Harris Chuma-Odili, Director General, Media/Publicity and Strategy, Akachukwu Nwankpo Campaign Organisation disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday.

Chuma-Odili said Ughamadu was nominated by the party after careful considerations and deliberations within the party hierarchy in view of the resolve to present the best ticket to the electorate.

He described the running mate as a distinguished man of God, youth advocate, social critic and a philanthropist.

He said Nwankpo upon clinching the ADC ticket had urged the party to pick a running mate for him.

According to him, Pastor Lawrence was chosen after careful considerations and deliberations within the party.

He has been presented to the flag bearer..

“Nwankpo had an option to pick whoever he wanted, but chose to involve the party in deciding who to run with.

“Pastor Law got the nod because he is a Pentecostal Pastor with an unblemished track record,” he said.

Pastor Ughammadu who was born in 1973, is an indigene of Nibo, in Awka South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He is currently a Pastor with the Dominion City Church.

Ughammadu is an alumnus of Christ the King College Onitsha and holds a B.Sc degree in Accounting from the Enugu State University.

He also holds an MBA from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, among other qualifications.