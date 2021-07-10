By Abankula

The post-mortem reports of 99 corpses deposited at the Lagos morgue between 20 and 27 October 2020 have been submitted to the Lagos Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS and other related abuses.

A consultant pathologist to the Lagos State Government, Professor John Obafunwa submitted the reports today.

Obafunwa brought the reports in compliance with an order by the panel on 5 June.

Justice Doris Okuwobi admitted the documents in evidence after the counsel to some EndSARS protesters, Yinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN) moved for the documents to be admitted.

There was no objection from other parties before the panel.

Obafunwa had testified that out of the 99 bodies, only 3 were labelled as #EndSARS Lekki.

The identities of all three male victims still remain unknown.