By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele has prophesied that Ifeanyi Ubah can emerge victorious in the coming Anambra gubernatorial election.

The cleric said, Ubah, candidate of Young Progressive Party, YPP should pray that confusion rocks the boat of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Primate Ayodele said with that, Ubah would emerge the next governor of Anambra State.

He made the revelation at the launch of his annual book of Prophecy titled, ‘Warnings to the Nations’, on Saturday.

In another statement by his Media Office, Ayodele stated that if APGA continued to have a crisis, it would be a victory for Ubah.

“For the Anambra election, the only way Ifeanyi Ubah can win is if APGA has crisis till the election day.

“If he wants to win, let him pray for confusion to continue rocking the boat of APGA or else, APGA will retain the seat of the governor in Anambra.”