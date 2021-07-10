Simon Ekpa has emerged as the new head of Radio Biafra following the detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Federal Government, through the effort of the Nigerian security and intelligence agencies in collaboration with authorities from other undisclosed countries, nabbed and repatriated Kanu back to the country years after he jumped bail in 2017.

The secessionist is currently detained in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Simon Ekpa, who is a Finland-based Nigerian-Finnish citizen, made the announcement via a post on his official Facebook page.

His post in part reads, “Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi has directed that I, Simon Ekpa should start broadcasting from Radio Biafra with immediate effect.

“On this note, it is an honour, and at the same time, a call to service, a call to serve the Biafra nation, and a call to serve lovers of freedom.

“This task, I will do with everything in me to see that we maintain the momentum and the legacy of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and IPOB”.

Simon Ekpa LL.M (Master of Laws) is a human rights activist and a legal researcher and advisor.

A native of Ngbo in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in Southeastern Nigeria is said to be a chief and one of those in line to the throne as the son of the late King Nwangbo (The Ogaba Idu of Ngbo clan).

Ekpa is a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu who has worked with the IPOB leader in the struggle for the actualization of Biafra as a sovereign nation in Africa.

