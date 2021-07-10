Agency Reports

Martine Moise, the recuperating wife of Haiti’s assassinated President Jovenel Moïse gave her first public statement Saturday since being flown to Miami Florida for medical attention.

Martine who was badly wounded in the attack that killed her husband, accused his enemies of wanting ‘to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology’.

‘I’m alive, thanks to God,’ she said in a recorded message in creole, which also played on local radio stations.

‘But I love my husband Jovenel. We fought together for more than 25 years.

‘During all these years, love radiated within the home. But suddenly, the mercenaries came and pelted my husband with bullets.’

Turning to the assassins who murdered her husband, the former first lady said: ‘You have to be a notorious criminal without guts to assassinate a president like Jovenel Moïse with impunity without giving him the chance to speak. You knew who the president was fighting against.

‘These people hired mercenaries to kill the president and his family because of the projects of roads, electricity, drinking water supply, organisation of the referendum and elections.

‘The mercenaries who assassinated the president are currently behind bars, but other mercenaries currently want to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.’

Martine Moïse issued the recorded statement from the Miami hospital where she was being treated for wounds suffered in the attack early Wednesday.

She continues to recover after her thigh and abdomen were seriously-wounded in the shooting. She was also shot in her arms and thigh.