Weird moment Tonto Dikeh kissed her father

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is in the news again, as she was caught kissing her 73-year-old father like a lover in front of her son.

She kissed her father right in the mouth to mark his birthday, but her action did not go well with some people whose tongues have continued to wag on social media criticising her action.

Dikeh looked for trouble when she posted the picture of her kissing her dad on her Instagram page.

She then wrote: “He use to be my best friend. Then I grew up he grew old and turned a snitch. You can call US TOM AND JERRY. MY SUGAR DADDY, MY WEALTH 🤩 MY BREATHING ATM🤪 MY LIFE HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY 73-year-old Pops…

“I LOVE YOU BABY, YOU ARE THE BEST FATHER/MOTHER I COULD EVER PRAY FOR. I don’t take your sacrifice you made for Me for granted.. I AM WORKING TOWARDS GIVING YOU A REWARD, just don’t stop praying for me…Love you DADDY🤴🥰🎂🎂🥂

“MAY GODS LOVE AND BLESSINGS NEVER DEPART FROM YOU. WISHING YOU MORE LIFE, GOOD HEALTH, MORE WEALTH , MORE ❤️”

Dikeh’s son was surprised and shocked when he looked up to see his mother kissing his grandfather right in his mouth.

The duo might have sensed his reaction, as Dikeh picked him up with two of them planting kisses on him.

Then reactions followed, while some hailed Dikeh for kissing his dad, some condemned the action.

An Instagram user, brownieeee, lamented: “Kissing African papa on the mouth? This is all shades of weird abeg, I’m even surprised he allowed it.”

Another user, Okechukwuezechukwu wrote: “This is morally wrong.”

A user, kikichocolatecake_1 wrote, “Why would you kiss your dad on the lips? It’s not like he is your husband or boyfriend even if he grew up in Ohio it doesn’t matter.”

Also, celineekeocha wrote: “The Spirit of Error, is in this lady that has made her to be kissing her father and you people are here celebrating evil. End time signals.”

According to fateema1597, “Kissing an African father on the lips, and he allowed it, this is weird.”