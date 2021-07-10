By Abankula

Talk show host Wendy Williams has been attacked for what was termed to be a toxic joke on murdered TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller.

Swavy, 19, died of fatal gunshot wound on Monday in Delaware.

Williams, 56, brought the teenager’s death to the attention of her audience on Thursday, only to pass snide remarks

“I have no idea who this person is … neither does one person in this building,” before stating that Swavy had more social media followers than she does.

Swavy commanded 2.5million followers on TikTok.

A member of Wendy’s crew reminded her she has more followers on Instagram than Swavy.

But Wendy brushed it aside by saying no one uses Instagram anymore, quoting her son.

And then she added that she does not use TikTok.

According to New York Post, a clip of the segment, tweeted out Thursday night, racked up nearly 6 million views — and hundreds of thousands of angry responses.

Wendy Williams is infamous for putting people down.

“She is so hateful. Like, she basically treated the announcement of his death like it was funny gossip,” said an outraged fan on one Twitter post with more than 70,000 likes.

“Why disparage him? Why even talk about him at all if you and your audience are that removed from even knowing who he is? . . . She really coaxed laughter from the audience before announcing this young man’s murder.”

The internet star – real name Matima Miller – was killed in a ‘senseless act of gun violence,’ his family said.

He was shot and taken to hospital on Monday, according to police in the US state of Delaware.

His family added in an Instagram post that they are working ‘to get justice for Swavy’.