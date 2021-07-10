Yomi Fabiyi challenges TAMPAN to produce his membership form

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has challenged the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioner Association of Nigerian (​TAMPAN) to produce any form he filled to be member of the organisation.

Fabiyi was suspended indefinitely by TAMPAN over his recent controversial movie, ‘Oko Iyabo.’

He has said he was never a member of the organisation.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Fabiyi said he had sent TAMPAN’s letter back to them as he was never their member.

“I have back to SENDER your malicious letter @tampanglobal I am not a CARD CARRYING MEMBER OF YOUR ASSOCIATION. I was made to show interest and up till now no formal registration done. I challenge you to produce any form I filled with your organisation.

“All movie associations in the Yoruba Movie industry are VOLUNTARY ORGANISATIONS with primary aim to protect interest of members and promote welfare of members. Search within you, are you fully committed to this mandate. So, throwing me under the bus when legally I have not done anything wrong never came as surprise,” he said.

Fabiyi said he was unbothered with TAMPAN’s move to pull him down and that the association knew he is eligible to keep filming in his own right and with whoever he is comfortable with in all associations available.

“OKO IYABO is a good movie and you have no right to review my movie the way your letter did. It is unfortunate and unacceptable.

“Your attempt to gauge my constitutional right which is freedom of expression is illegal and unacceptable. More so all your fabrications and excuses on ethics of the profession are baseless, untrue and violation of human rights. The movie will be released on DVD and other relevant platform when it is time.

“I will discuss with few elders and members I so much respect in TAMPAN before I take my next step. Stop following social media razzmatazz when dealing with professional colleagues. Thank you,” he he said.