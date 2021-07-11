By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is still dreaming of becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023 as he has told all who cares to listen that he is not backing down.

Edochie had shocked everyone in 2015 when he contested the governorship election, but he was no where, it was a scandalous loss, even though he could now be addressed as ex-governorship candidate. Never mind the party.

On Saturday, Edochie took to his Instagram page to challenge the youths to support his presidential ambition in 2023.

He prides himself as a young man who never relied on his father’s name but worked extremely hard to build his own name and a young man who came into Nollywood and took it to greater heights with his outstanding performances.

Edochie also prides himself as a young man who defied the odds and ran for Governor of his State at 35 years and rejected all forms of bribe to step down by other parties and ran the race till the end.

He said he is a young man who gave up his political appointment to join the campaign to rescue Nigeria and who stood for peace, unity and progress in Nigeria and Africa.

Edochie said he is a young man who constantly assisted, fought for the youths and encouraged them to believe in themselves and fight for their rights and their country.

He also wrote: “I am a young man who constantly celebrates other people’s achievements. A man of high integrity. A fearless young man who has declared his interest to run for President of Nigeria, 2023 and will be only 41 years of age by then.

“Indeed a shining example to the youths. Are they giving me my accolades? No. Are they discussing my contribution to building a better society? No. Are they supporting my Presidential ambition? No. They are busy discussing my private life which is not their business.

“But I’m not surprised. That has always been one of our major problems in Nigeria, always ignoring relevant issues and focusing on frivolities. People who have never acknowledged my contributions to nation building are quick to discuss my private life all in a bid to bring me down.

“Well sorry to disappoint you, you can’t bring me down. God lifted me, designed and equipped me for a divine purpose on earth. Like King David I’m a man after God’s own heart. So while you are busy discussing my private life, please can you also use some percentage of that time to support my 2023 Presidential ambition? Together we can save our country.”