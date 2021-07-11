By Taiwo Okanlawon

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, has accused top Nigerian pastors of causing problems in Christendom in Nigeria.

According to Ayodele, there is hatred, and envy among church leaders in Nigeria which was started by Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith and Pastor Williams Kumuyi of Deeper Life Ministry.

The cleric said this on Saturday while reacting to the absence of some top ministers of God during the burial of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, T.B Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN.

Most of the Nigerian top pastors shunned SCOAN during the burial.

Joshua died on 5 June 2021.

However, Ayodele said in Nigerian Christendom, many will ask of the association you belong before they associate with you, adding that it was not in the Holy Bible to have a foundation.

“When you talk about Christendom, people ask who am I, when did I start, which Christian society do I belong to, is it PFN or not? Me I don’t belong anywhere, I do not have any father in the lord, I was not trained by anybody. I’m just doing things as the Lord directs me, so I stand alone.

“So if you want to get closer to some people they would say we don’t know you, you don’t have a foundation. I have not seen in the Bible where Jesus Christ or other prophets went for training; so I don’t understand why people keep asking where others belong to in Christendom.

“The senior pastors don’t want the junior ones to grow. There is envy, hatred in Christianity among church leaders. And this started from Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi and the likes are the ones that caused problem in Christendom.

“All the CAN leaders are just there for their pockets, they are doing nothing. Who is CAN President, Oritsejiafor lost it during his time, same as Cardinal Okojie, Ayokunle is directionless; he has nothing to offer Christianity.

“Go and ask, there are problems that needed their attention but Ayokunle would not be there. You will only see him when it is time to raise money.

“We need people filled with the Holy Spirit to lead not those who have monetised Christianity,” he said.