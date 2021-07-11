By Abubakar Ahmed

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has dissolved the party’s executives in Zamfara state.

Sen. John Akpanuodedehe, National Secretary of the CECPC, announced the dissolution in a letter dated July 9, 2021 and addressed to the dissolved Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman.

PM NEWS reports that the dissolution was with immediate effect.

“I write to please inform you that following recent development within the party in the state, the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has approved the dissolution of all the leadership organs of the party in the state (ward, local government and state executives).

“This development is with immediate effect,” the letter read in part.

It further said that a three man caretaker committee has been constituted to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The new consituted caretaker committee has Sen. Hassan Mohammed as Chairman with former deputy governor, Alhaji Muntari Anka as Deputy Chairman while Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, former Secretary to the State Government, would served as member/secretary.

Meanwhile, CECPC extended its appreciation to the dissolved executives and urged them to give necessary support to the new leadership of the party in the state.

NAN