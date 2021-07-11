By Abankula

The Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, and 12 members of his family have been abducted in Kaduna, the latest outrageous act by bandits.

The emir was whisked away at about 0030 Hours today from his palace,, according multiple reports.

Senator Shehu Sani, who tweeted about the emir’s abduction said women and children were among the people stolen by the bandits.

Kajuru in Kajuru LGA is just 30 minutes from Kaduna.

“The Bandits operated freely for one hour in the town.In my Kaduna state nowadays is no more about who is safe but who is the next victim”, Sani said.

“Nowadays,if you are heading towards Southern Kaduna from Kaduna city,and you see cattle blocking the road, the safest thing to do is to speedily reverse like Disney’s McQueen and drive fast like Lewis Hamilton”, Sani further tweeted.