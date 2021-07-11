By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Doyen of medical practice and first Professor of Medicine in Nigeria, Professor Emeritus Theophilus Oladipo Ogunlesi, who turns 98 on July 12, 2021.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari recognized Professor Ogunlesi’s contribution to the growth of medicine.

Ogunlesi spearheaded the training of Nigerians, many of whom became Vice-Chancellors of universities, Ministers of health, and distinguished medical professionals in Nigeria and across the globe.

Buhari thanked Ogunlesi for giving the best of his life for the service of his family, the Nigerian nation, and the medical profession across the world.

He felicitated with the entire family and prayed for good health, the grace of God, and more years of service to Nigeria and humanity.