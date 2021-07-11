By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday felicitated Aren Eggon, Dr Bala Abaine Angbazo, on his 40th anniversary on the throne.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu, the President joined all Council of Chiefs and indigenes to celebrate with the royal father.

According to him, Angbazo’s visionary leadership has continued to sustain peace in the community.

The President noted the indelible contributions of Aren of Eggon to national development, starting out in Plateau State and settling in Nasarawa State.

Buhari commended the maturity and courage the royal father has brought into handling issues in his domain, keeping a healthy relationship with various governments and neighbouring traditional institutions.

Thereafter, he joined the people of Nasarawa State in wishing Aren of Eggon more fruitful years on the throne.