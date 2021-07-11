By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari is distraught over the passing of Barnabas Bala Bantex, a former deputy Governor of Kaduna state.

This is contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

He joined the government and people of Kaduna State to mourn the passing of the Architect who served Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai during his first tenure.

President Buhari believed that Bantex, a true gentleman and consummate professional, will be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State, his patriotism to the nation as well as forthrightness in politics.

Buhari also affirmed that the former Deputy Governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government Council and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress at the State and National level.

The President extended his deepest condolences to the family of Bala, his friends, associates and many followers, who benefited immensely from his responsible stewardship as a public servant and political office holder.

Therafter, he prayed to God to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn the irreparable loss.