COVID-19: 358 passengers from Brazil, India, Turkey abscond in Lagos

No fewer than 358 passengers from red-listed countries-India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey that are required to observe mandatory isolation on arriving Nigeria have absconded in Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Sunday, while giving update on COVID-19 status in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said as dictated by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), passengers from red-listed countries (India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey) were required to observe mandatory isolation.

“So far, we have successfully isolated 2,386 passengers in Lagos State. Of this number, 15% (358) have absconded,” he disclosed.

The governor said sanctions were being recommended and have already been meted out to defaulters, saying that for foreigners, there would be revocation of their Permanent Residency, and deportation, while for Nigerians, prosecution to the full extent of the Lagos State COVID-19 Law had been recommended.

On travel protocols for in-bound passengers, Sanwo-Olu revealed that between 8th May, 2021 and 7th July, 2021, a total of 50,322 passengers of interest arrived in Lagos via the Murtala Mohammed Airport, saying that of the 50,322 passengers, 18 percent (9,057) could not be reached by EKOTELEMED because of the provision of either wrong numbers or wrong Nigerian contact details to be reached on. (

“It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they provide the right details for us to reach them for proper monitoring. Going forward, passengers that do not provide the right details, including a phone number they can be reached for monitoring and an address for isolation, will face serious sanctions including fines and imprisonment according to our Lagos State Coronavirus Law of 2021,” he said.

On religious activities, Sanwo-Olu said greater vigilance was required at this time in churches and mosques and other places of religious worship.

“Even as we are pleased that religious houses are now open for worship, after the lengthy closures of 6 2020, we must not allow ourselves to be carried away by the illusion that all is now back to normal. This is especially critical, as Sallah approaches, in a little over a week from now.

“The festivities will no doubt bring people together in large numbers and create conditions that can sadly cause the spread of the Coronavirus. We must not allow this to happen.

“For this reason, we are mandating full compliance with all protective protocols. Compulsory use of masks in all public places, Social distancing, Temperature checks, Provisions for hand-washing and sanitizers, and a maximum of 50 percent occupancy in enclosed spaces,” he stated.

The governor added that while both the Federal and State Governments have a huge role to play in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibility of managing the third wave ultimately belonged to all, stressing that without the cooperation of the public at large, “we stand the risks of losing both lives and livelihood, on a devastating scale.

“Therefore, I would like to once again reiterate that this is not the time to get tired or complacent. Instead we must be re-energized to battle this invisible and seemingly relentless enemy.

“After almost 18 months of daily confronting this virus, it is understandable that many are tired and want their old, pre-pandemic 7 lives to return. Unfortunately, we do not have a choice in this regard, and fatigue is not an option. We cannot afford to be tired, frustrated or distracted.

“The enemy is formidable – and opportunistic. It will only go as far as we allow it.Having triumphed over the first and second waves of the pandemic, we must now find within ourselves new reserves of energy to quell this emerging third wave before it snowballs out of control.

“Let me assure us all that victory over COVID-19 is much closer today than at any other point in our recent history. But we must persevere to see this victory. We must maintain our vigilance even as we ramp up the vaccination coverage,” he said.