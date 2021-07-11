By Our Reporters

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, has begged Yoruba monarchs and political leaders to save Sunday Igboho from being destroyed by Buhari’s security machine.

Igboho real name Chief Sunday Adeyemo has been agitating for a Yoruba Nation, using rallies to galvanise the people around the idea.

But on 1 July, his Ibadan home was raided, with 13 people arrested and two killed. Igboho since then has sneaked into the underground.

Adams faulted Igboho for using wrong methods to demand self-determination.

Adams spoke at a meeting of Oduaa People’s Congress in Ijede, Ikorodu.

The video of his speech has now gone viral.

He explained rather than engage traditional rulers peacefully and get their support, Igboho focused on propaganda.

“Most of Sunday Igboho’s methods are wrong. I told him that his methods are wrong.

“But God has used him in the agitation for Yoruba Nation. He has played his own role and he will still play more roles. We should not let him be killed or persecuted.

“He should caution his talkative followers so that they won’t put him into trouble. I told him some time ago that those people surrounding him are agents of a politician in Lagos.

“I told him it is better to train your trusted soldiers than to hire mercenaries who will later go for the highest bidder.

“Don’t cause more damage to this freedom fight. Let the elders wade in. Even if any Oba or leader talks against you, don’t abuse them.

“Let’s begin to preach our gospel to win more souls. You said you wanted to go and open the borders. That will be the beginning of war. You don’t need to say that. It will be counterproductive.

“You don’t have war materials, you were molesting the Army. You said if 1,000 policemen visited your house, 100 would hardly return safely. You don’t need all that. Propaganda should not be too much in self-determination.”

He added: “I beg the Ooni of Ife, the Alake of Egba and all other Yoruba leaders.

“If a son offends his father, the father will forgive him. Let us unite to use another method for our liberation. We are not saying we should adopt Sunday Igboho’s method.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo, I am begging you. Assuming he and his followers had not insulted me before, you will say that is why I’m saying this. But a leader without the spirit of forgiveness is an enemy of God. I beg the governors too.

“At this position I am now, I can’t be jumping up and down like him. But any statement I issue is more powerful than that in 10 years.”

*Translation by The Nation