By Olayinka Owolewa

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has congratulated the state council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on its successful and peaceful election.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Rafiu Ajakaye described the outcome of the election “as a victory for every member of the pen profession who should now come together, as before, to join the government to set agenda for the improved socioeconomic development of the state.”

“The government congratulates the new chairman, Mr Abdulateef Ahmed, of the Herald Newspapers on his victory.

“We also congratulate other members of the newly elected council. The electrifying issues-based campaign shows that our country is truly evolving.

“It is now incumbent on everyone, especially all the contestants, to leave the usual pre-election misgivings behind and work together as equal stakeholders in the business of evolving a stronger and more united council in the state,” the governor advised in the statement.

“The government reassures the new council of its full support as the fourth estate of the realm.

“The administration also thanked the outgone council for its support and understanding. The new council has a mandate, as always, to strengthen media professionalism, discourage sensationalism and war journalism, and embrace development or solution-driven journalism,“ the statement said.

In the chairmanship election, Ahmed polled 85 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dare Akogun of Sobi FM Chapel who garnered 72 votes.

Babajide Fadeyi of Federal Information Chapel polled 31 votes while the incumbent, Umar AbdulWahab got 16 votes.

For the position of Vice-Chairman, Binta Abubakar-Mora of Harmony FM Chapel scored 127 votes beating incumbent, Mustafa Abubakar of the University of Ilorin FM who secured 74 votes.

Also, the incumbent Secretary, Tayo Ayanda of Herald Newspapers polled 124 votes to defeat his challenger, Babatunde Jimba of Kwara State Television Authority who had 78 votes.

Similarly, Olayinka Alaya of Radio Kwara returned as Assistant Secretary with 138 votes against Sanni Zakariyyah of Information Division, Kwara Ministry of Communications, who polled 70 votes.

Meanwhile, Treasurer Monsurat Amuda-Kannike of the State Information Chapel, Financial Secretary Raliah Ibrahim of Nigeria Television Authority NTA Chapel and the Auditor Mashood Sarumi of Herald Chapel were elected unopposed while Fatimah Jiyah of Kwara State Television Authority and Ismael Ayodeji were appointed as Ex-Officio of the union.

Announcing the results of the elections, NUJ National President, Mr Chris Iziguzo, represented by the National Vice President North-Central Zone D, Mr Wison Bako, described the election as generally peaceful.

Iziguzo charged the new executive to work as a team to herald the union to greatness.

In his Acceptance Speech, Ahmed, the new chairman, assured members of the union of inclusiveness and improved welfare.