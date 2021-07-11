By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Victor Eugenie Adere popularly known as Victor AD has penned down an emotional tribute to the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), who was buried on Friday.

TB Joshua who died on 5 June 2021, was buried in the church premises after a long-week burial service in his honour.

Reacting to his death, the “Wetin We Gain” crooner narrated how he and his family were introduced to SCOAN in 1996 and how God used TB Joshua to heal him from the skin disease as a little boy.

Victor AD who recently launched his own record label further revealed that the televangelist also reached out to him and gave him over a million naira when he was going through some challenges, and he was about to tell him.

He wrote; “Tribute to prophet T.B JOSHUA

“My Dad, late Mr Emmanuel Adere introduced me and my entire family to SCOAN 1996 and ever since then you’ve been a blessing to us.

“I still remember how God used you to heal me from the skin disease as a little boy.. after moving from one hospital to another but all to no avail. You showed me so much undeserving love, helped my family and me countless times.

“I remember when I was going through some challenges and I was planning to speak to you about it. But before I did u reached out to me and gave me over a million naira, 😃 and I was like am about to tell you that I was going through challenges.. u smiled and said I know what you are going through… God is with you. I felt peace in my heart 😊.

“You taught me how to PRAY FOR GRACE AND GOD’S MERCY. and exclude all boasting from my achievements. You never judged me even when you knew my flaws. You welcomed me with so much love and said everyone makes mistakes and mistakes are correctable.🙏

“I can go on and on…. words are too weak to express your good deeds for this generation. We love you, Daddy. Rest on till will meet again 🙏❤️ @tbjoshua,” he concluded.

Victor AD was recently involved in a viral rumour after social media was awash he claimed he wrote the single “Jowo” for Davido.

However, the singer has since cleared the air on the saga saying he never wrote any song for the Afrobeat star.

Victor AD’s last song was with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) artist Peruzzi on the record dubbed “Wet” and was produced by Oshow Beatz.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter began his music career in early 2014. He has worked with producers such as Kulboybeat, Kizzybeatz, ID Clef, Mr Nolimitz.

In 2017, he released the single “No Idea,” shot and directed by Cinema House Images. In 2018, Victor served the single “Wetin We Gain”, and was discovered by the management company Longitude Promotions in the same year.

Victor AD is the first of four children, born in Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos State, where he grew up with his family. He attended Heritage International School in Lagos and Ekpan Secondary School in Warri.