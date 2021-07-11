By Hussaina Yakubu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai is distraught over the loss of his friend and former deputy, Barnabas Bala Bandex.

Bandex, who served as deputy governor from 2015-2019, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

A condolence statement personally signed by El-Rufai reads “In Bantex, I have lost a dear friend and partner in the service of Kaduna State.

“In the midst of trying times, I have received with utter sadness news of the departure of my friend and brother, His Excellency Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

”From our days as undergraduates in the 1970s to our practice as professional colleagues in the construction industry and eventually partners in a governance project, Bantex was consistently a dependable man of brilliance and imagination.

“He believed in the potential of our state and in the capacity of our people to work together for progressive attainments.”

”Together, we took on the task of providing new leadership for Kaduna State in 2015.

“He brought to his duties as deputy governor during our first term his unique insights as a politician with experience in navigating the diversity of our state.”

According to the governor, Bantex radiated hope and optimism in the future of the state, even when the circumstances were dreary.

He said Bantex had served the people of Kaduna State in several capacities prior to becoming a deputy governor.

“We would miss his brilliance and his commitment to Kaduna State, his easygoing manners, his sense of humour and steadfastness to his work”.

“I have spoken to his family and conveyed our condolence on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State.

“We shall work closely with his family to grant a befitting farewell to a man who gave so much to this even when hobbled by ill-health.

“Truly, I have been blessed to know Bantex and to work with him,” the governor said.

He also prayed to God to grant him peaceful rest and to comfort his wife, children and the entire family in this moment of grief and loss.

NAN