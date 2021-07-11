By Taiwo Okanlawon

Grammy award-winning musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, boasts he has sold out all the concert venues he has been booked for since 2018.

The self-acclaimed African Giant stated this on Saturday adding that he will only be doing Arenas, Stadiums, and Festivals worldwide.

“I sold out every venue I’ve ever been booked for since 2018. Most of them 2 or three nights back to back,” he wrote.

“This next chapter of my life as a performer is something I really look forward to. I’m in only Arenas, Stadiums, and Festivals worldwide. Dreams come true for real.”

I’ve sold out every venue I’ve ever been booked for since 2018. Most of them 2 or three nights back to back. This next chapter of my Life as a performer is something I really look forward to. I’m in only ARENAS, STADIUMS and FESTIVALS worldwide. DREAMS come TRUE for REAL. 🙏🏾 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 10, 2021

Burna Boy’s tweet is coming days after he denied claims that he is competing with Wizkid, a fellow artiste.

“No, we’re not competing. We are on two different lanes in life, you know? And the only similarity really, is the fact that we are from the same place and we love each other, you get me?” the singer had said.

“That’s what brings us together. It’s where we’re from and the love we have for each other. Other than that, we are on two different lanes… Wizkid is about the b*tches. You get me? I’m about real life and the b*tches.”

The Nigerian Afrobeats star had won awards at the 2021 Grammys alongside Wizkid.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category, while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with American music star, Beyoncé, ‘Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album’.

Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ album emerged winner of the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category ahead of ‘Fu Chronicles’ by Antibalas, ‘Agora’ by Bebel Gilberto, ‘Love Letters’ by Anoushka Shankar, and, ‘Amadjar’ by Tinariwen.