By Nimot Sulaimon

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva is celebrating her husband, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs as he clocks 79.

In her words, ”her heart is full of joy to see her husband grow”. She toasted to good health, a sound mind, abundance and long life.

Their son, Olugbenga Oluwapamperinayo Jacobs, also graduated today

On her official Instagram page, ”Celebrations galore…🎵🎵Joy joy joy 🎶with joy my heart is ringing 🎶Joy Joy Joy 🎺🎺His love for us is known.🎸🎷🎺🎹… HAPPY BIRTHDAY Sir J _olujacobs 🥂🍾🥂🍾🥂🍾

🥂🍾Here is to Good Health, a sound mind, abundance and long life. 💝💝💝”