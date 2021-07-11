By Abankula

Novak Djokovic has won his sixth Wimbledon title, overpowering Italian Matteo Berrettini.

The victory was the Serb’s third consecutive title at Wimbledon.

It also moved him to equal the 20 Grand Slam records of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

It was a feat that nearly did not come to pass.

Djokovic squandered his 5-3 lead in the first set and lost the set in the tie break 7-4, to Berrettini.

The world number one then rallied in the following three sets to overcome the hard hitting Italian, playing his first Grand Slam final.

Djokovic sealed his place in the record books on his third match point when Berrettini’s backhand slice landed in the net.

The Serb prevailed 6-7 6-4 6-4 6-3 to loud cheers from the crowd.

Having also won the Australian Open and the French Open titles in 2021, Djokovic has now completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam.

No man has ever won the four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year.