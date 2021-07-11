By Nimot Sulaimon

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Habibu Mainasara, the provost of the College of Arts and Animal Science in Bakura, Zamfara State.

The unfortunate incident happened in the early hours on Sunday, when these assailants broke into Mainasara’s residence within Government Science Secondary School, Bakura.

This comes barely two days after the bandits raided some communities in Maradun LGA in the state.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said he would call back to comment on the incident.

More details later …