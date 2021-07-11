By Abankula

Nigerian singer, Olarenwaju Fasasi popularly known as Sound Sultan is dead. He was 44 years old.

The family announced his death on Sunday saying he died after a “hard fought battle with “angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma”, a rare form of cancer.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.

“We his family will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss,” said Dr Kayode Fasasi, on behalf of the family

In May, it was widely reported that Sound Sultan was diagnosed with throat cancer and undergoing chemotherapy in a hospital in the United States of America.