By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fast-rising singer Kingdom Kroseide has emerged the winner of the Nigerian Idol season 6.

Kingdom and Francis were the two contestants in the finale of the show, but the former was announced as the winner at the Grand Finale which held at the Africa Magic studios on Sunday.

As the winner, Kindgom walks away with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand-new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal (3 music videos included).

He would also have an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, a weekend getaway to Dubai, Bigi branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, DSTV explorer fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription, and a wide range of Tecno products.

Before the show started properly, the contestants relived their various sweet moments. For the finale, the show had over 16 million votes within a week.

Over 80 million votes were recorded throughout the season. Francis revealed that before he got into the show, he had been trying for six years. When talking about the live show, Kingdom said he felt it is all about touching souls.

During the finale, there was live performance by patoranking, chike, Ayra starr, and Cobhams.